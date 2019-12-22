The Artists’ Exchange – With Hollywood Experts Organized By Dominion Tv

Listen

How do you get a first meeting and pitch your content to Hollywood? What are the technical requirements for producing creative content at an international standard? How can you have content distributed successfully in Hollywood whilst residing in Africa?

Get answers to these questions and more at Dominion TV’s ARTISTS’ EXCHANGE with Sheila Walcott – Director of Development with Warner Bros Entertainment Group of Companies. Ms. Walcott will be giving a creative masterclass and sharing her expertise on how to develop inspiring and dynamic content that you can take beyond the shores of your country and our Continent.

There are many amazing artists from Africa whose content never goes beyond our shores. ​Dominion TV​ wants to help bridge that gap by enabling creative artists to think bigger, provide a community and access to award-winning creatives from around the world to share insights, experiences and an avenue for networking.

What better time for creatives and artists to converge than “The Year of Return” where hundreds of creatives from around the world will be in Ghana this December! As we are drawing to the climax of “The Year of Return”, Accra is bustling with activities ranging from concerts, art exhibitions, food and lifestyle markets, museum and city tours just to welcome our brothers and sisters from the Diaspora. Most of the visitors are not only here to tour and learn about the culture but also bring back their knowledge and impact. Ms. Walcott is African American and will be in the country for the year of return and is taking time to share her years of knowledge and experience with us here in Accra!

So, if you are looking for events to attend or a place to go, one event you must not miss is “THE ARTISTS’ EXCHANGE” organized by Dominion TV, with a special breakfast from Chef Pablo of Kris Café!

MASTERCLASS HOST/TEACHER: Sheila Walcott – Director of Development with Warner Bros Entertainment Group of Companies

ORGANIZER/HOST: Kale da Stokes - General Manager Dominion TV.

DATE: December 28, 2019. TIME: 8:30AM - 11:30AM

VENUE: Dominion TV Studios - ACI Spintex

REGISTER HERE: ​ http://bit.ly/artistsexchange

FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL: 050 041 2860