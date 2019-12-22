'Afro Nation 2019 will not be stopped' - Laboma Beach Resort managers fight injunction

Management of the Laboma Beach Resort is fighting off claims of ownership of potions of its beachfront by Wonda World Properties Ltd.

The resort in question is scheduled to host Afro Nation 2019, an urban music festival slated for December 27 to 30 which will see some of Africa’s biggest artistes performing to a multinational audience.

Real estate developers Wonda World Properties Ltd. in a writ on December 20, 2019, has however sought an interlocutory injunction against La Bone Mambii Association, Afro Nation Ghana Limited and Rave Marketing Solutions Limited respectively at a High Court.

La Bone Mambii Association (LABOMA) is an association of Labadi youth responsible for the preservation of Laboma Beach Resort.

The developers are accusing the defendants of encroaching on their potion of the coastal front through the hosting of the Afro Nation 2019.

This development has raised concerns among potential attendees and the general public alike over the fate of arguably Ghana’s biggest musical event of the year.

However, the management of Laboma Beach Resort, in statement signed by its Chairman, Daniel Okpoti on Saturday said some of the reports making the rounds “wrongfully allude ownership of the entire beachfront to Wonda World when the claim in their filing is only a small portion of this important asset.”

It further disclosed that: “The AfroNation Ghana will be held on lands been owned by the aforementioned families [Nii Okpoti Awele from Nmati family] for decades and will continue to remain so.”

Management of the facility said the event will come off as planned describing the plaintiff’s [Wonda World Properties Ltd] move as “deplorable and shameful”.

“Any attempt to undermine such an important international event, which has been recognized by President’s brilliant and hugely successful Year of Return initiative, is deplorable and shameful,” the statement read.

It also revealed that lawyers for the resort will “respond to the court action and deal with the issues in the appropriate forum”

They encouraged patrons and fans of Afro Nation 2019 to continue preparations towards making the upcoming event one to remember.

“We therefore unequivocally reassure all stakeholders, including tickets holders, organizers and groups attending the #AfroNationGhana, that the event has our complete backing and support,” the statement added.

The music festival was founded by Adesegun Adeosun of Smade Entertainment and his partner Obi Asika.

The defendants, however, have seven days to respond to the writ or risk judgment in their absence without further notice.

Story by Myjoyonline.Com | Kenneth Awotwe Darko | [email protected]