US Navy Jam's To Afrobeat Song 'Nagodey' [Video]

Listen

Its clear Afrobeat has dominated global discussion and every where in the world people seem to be enjoying all kinds of Afrobeat tunes.

This new craze is however no different from the current situation in an undisclosed US NAVY BASE where another Ghanaian Afrobeat gospel sensation Mrs. Rosey Adjin popularly known as Rosey_musiq in Showbiznes circles seem to be enjoying her latest song NAGODEY with a couple of other colleagues in the force.

NAGODEY, her latest after testimony is currently enjoying some good airplay in Ghana and fans across the world are equally jamming to it. She has further stated her eagerness to collaborate with other greats acts like Joe mettle, Joyce blessings, Diana Hamilton, stonebwoy among others.

Rosey_musiq is a song writer, a singer and also soldier in the US navy force. She's hoping to as soon as possible separate from the navy force and concentrate on her music and nursing career.