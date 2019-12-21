Wonda World Properties Seeks Injunction On Afro Nation 2019 Venue

Real estate developers, Wonda World Properties Ltd, wants to place an interlocutory injunction on the use of the venue for Afro Nation 2019.

The urban music festival, which is scheduled to take place from December 27 to 30 will see some of Africa’s biggest acts such as Stonebwoy, Burna Bwoy, Shatta Wale, Wizkid among others, grace the stage at the Laboma beach in Accra.

The company, in a writ on December 20, 2019, commenced the action against La Bone Maabii Association, Afro Nation Ghana Limited and Rave Marketing Solutions Limited respectively at a High Court.

According to sources, a protracted dispute had been brewing over the ownership of the coastal stretch that hosts the Laboma beach, raising eyebrows about potential repercussion if the event does not come on as planned.

However, the Plaintiff, Wonda World Properties Ltd, founded by Ghanaian business mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako, is asking the court to restrain the defendants from “dealing or having anything to do with the land in dispute until the dispute is finally determined.”

It remains to be seen how this development will affect the star-studded music festival founded by Adesegun Adeosun of Smade Entertainment and his partner Obi Asika.

The defendants, however, have eight days to respond to the writ or risk judgment in their absence without further notice.

The application will be heard by the High Court on Tuesday, January 14, 2019.

