ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Bushy Roads In The City Of Accra: Who Is Sleeping On The Job?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
21.12.2019 General News

Burna Boy pulls out of Afropunk

By BBC
His latest album has been nominated for a Grammy
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
His latest album has been nominated for a Grammy

Nigerian star Burna Boy has once again cancelled a performance in South Africa, having criticised the country's handling of attacks against black foreigners back in September.

Afropunk announced the "joint decision" for Burna Boy to pull out of the line-up for this month's event in Johannesburg.

It follows the star's decision to pull out of a series of concerts called Africans Unite - at the time he had pledged to donate some of the proceeds to victims of xenophobic violence in South Africa.

"We're dedicated to working with Burna Boy and his team for his return to South Africa when the climate is right. We are deeply committed to providing music lovers and fans a safe space for all to express themselves," Afropunk said in a statement on Friday.
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

Fishermen Appeal To Gov't For Support
3 hours ago

CHRAJ Petitioned Over CJ Nominee’s Alleged Non-Disclosure Of...
4 hours ago

body-container-line