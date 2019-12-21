Yaa-Naa Blesses Stonebwoy Ahead Of Bhim Nation Concert In Tamale

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy has received the blessings of Ya-Naa -Abukari Mahama II, the Overlord of Dagbon Kingdom ahead of his much anticipated Bhim Nation Concert scheduled forthis Saturday at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

The 4th edition of the event is powered by Burniton Music Group in collaboration with Magik House and supported by Kaya Tours, Kpo K3k3 and Abeiku Santana.

The Top Sanka received the blessings when he paid a courtesy call on the Ya-Naa at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi, the traditional capital of Dagbon.

The Dancehall Sapashini (Warrior) and his wife Dr. Louisa and the crew where arrived in Yendi Thursday afternoon to a tumultuous welcome by hundreds of Bhim Natives in the area.

Beaming with smiles, the Top Sanka lifted his fist to respond to cheers from the enthusiastic crowd that thronged the forecourt of the Gbewaa Palace.

The Yaa-Naa as part of customs and tradions of the land honored Stonebwoy with a colorful smock to officially welcome him to Dagbon.

He commended him for his outstanding works and putting Ghana on the world map.

"You have my blessings during and after your show. You have our full sport and I wish you a successful event as event," Yaa-Naa told Stonebwoy.

On his part, Stonebwoy expressed gratitude to the King for the warm reception and the honor done him.





The BET award winner explained his coming to the North at a time where Ghana is marking the Year of Return will attract tourist to the Northern Region.