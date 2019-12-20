Super model Ama Amponsah draws attention on SapphirEmerald magazine + ambassadorial deal

Listen

Ama Amponsah, the 2018 winner of Ghana’s Next Super Model has been featured in the December edition of SapphirEmerald magazine on the back cover as the Diamond Story as a “Super Model”.

Ama Amponsah had a one on one interview with the SapphirEmerald magazine team to shed more light on her modeling profession.

SapphirEmerald magazine is an iconic magazine, so to get a feature in it was a dream come true,” Ama said.

Ama Amponsah has cat walked at shows in Paris, Nigeria, Portugal, Amsterdam, Ghana and Amsterdam with world-class designers including Diana Pinto, Smocky world and Kingsley Ushie.

2019 is not yet over but Vanessa Herderson of Van Miller International has made Ama an International Brand Ambassador for Van Millers

Ama will be partnering with Van Miller International to release her 2020 projects such as helping to grow Ama’s vision to help children dropouts to stay in school. Together they will help to raise monies through the fashion shows in the future.

2020 is definitely going to be a year of good contracts and business deals for Ama Amponsah