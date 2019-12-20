Stonebwoy Launches Official BHIM Nation Branded Products

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has finally released his official BHIM Nation branded products line, after numerous promotion about it on Instagram.

The merchandise (merch) includes shirt, slippers and Lacoste as well as many others. These products do not only have the BHIM Nation emblem but also Stonebwoy’s signature on them.

This, according to some fans, is to help buyers differentiate between the original products and the fake ones in the markets.

See some of the products and their prices below;



---Myjoyonline