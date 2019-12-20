D'banj Wraps Up The Year In Style With "everything Is Ok" Visuals

Africa's Living Legend and foremost entertainer - D'Banj, has been on a hot run of form this year and he wraps up a very impressive 2019 with the highly anticipated "Everything Is Ok" visuals.

Shot in Beverly Hills, California by the very talented HG2 Filmworks, the video is a clear representation of "The Visible Hope", a slogan coined by Bangalee which defines all he's been through in the last couple of years and appreciating God for restoration.

In this very crisp visuals, D'Banj passes a strong message of hope to all his fans worldwide, urging them to believe in themselves because surely, EVERYTHING IS OK!

Watch below.

