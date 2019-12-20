ModernGhanalogo

20.12.2019 General News

I Wish Budding Musicians Will Visit, Learn From Veteran Musicians – Kwame Ghana

By Kofi Oppong Kyekyeku
Enterprising Ghanaian highlife artiste, Kwame Ghana has urged budding musicians to visit veteran musicians in the country.

The ‘Menkye’ composer asserted that they can gainfully tap into the knowledge of these musicians following their visit.

“I wish every up and coming musician will visit at least one veteran musician in the country. When you get closer to them, you will realize that they have a lot of experiences and they are ready to impact and share it with the younger ones,” he said in chit chat with this reporter.

“Learning from the veterans will help us in so many ways, our style of composition will even change for better and I don’t think we would be writing any unnecessary lyrics,” Kwame stated passionately.

His pronouncement came after visiting veteran Ghanaian musician, Agya Koo Nimo.

Kwame Ghana revealed the veteran musician was not happy about many of the current songs being churned out by new crop of musicians in the country.

He expressed his excitement for meeting Agya Koo Nimo because he learnt a lot from their encounter. The Sunyani-based musician disclosed his readiness to visit the veteran musician again and learn more from him.

Kwame Ghana recently embarked on a promotional tour to Kumasi and Accra to promote his latest song titled ‘Menkye’.
