Year Of Return: Stonebwoy, DJ Black To Thrill Patrons At 2019 Afrobeat Party

The Committee for the Year of Return is planning to excite Ghanaians this Christmas.

From Afro Nation on December 27 to Afrochella on December 28 and now the ultimate end of year party, the Afrobeat Dance Party on December 31.

The Afrobeat Dance Party will feature one of Ghana’s biggest and international Afrobeat and Dancehall artistes, Stonebwoy, and will take place at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra.

The event wiil not only feature an electrifying performance by the president of the BHIM Nation and his band but Ghana’s finest DJ, DJ Black, would also be on the turntables.

The Joy FM Open House Party host will be tuning out good Afrobeat music alongside other music generes that have caught patrons’ attention throughout the year.

Hosting the Afrobeat Dance Party is the respected MC, Nathaniel Attoh.

Aside from dancing to some of the biggest hits, patrons would enjoy an exquisite three-course meal with welcome sparkling wine, gifts, champagne to toast.

There will also be a spectacular fireworks at midnight to usher in the New Year.

Tickets go for GHC600 for singles and GHC800 for couples. Also, tickets for kids from 5 to 12 go for GHC250.

---Myjoyonline