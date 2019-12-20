Don't tweet at God, say your prayer silently - Samini

Dancehall artiste, Samini, has asked people to desist from typing their prayers on their social media handles.

According to him, prayer is something that should be personal between a worshipper and God, not something for public approval.

"Don't tweet at God...You want me to think, you're a good person but I'm not the one that's supposed to be thinking that. It's not my business," he told Sammy Forson on the Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM Wednesday.

He explained that God does not live on social media hence it is inappropriate for people to post prayers on social media "otherwise you are lying."

The 'Obaa' hitmaker added that celebrities and people who embark on charity gestures should also leave their cameras at home.

"Do what you need to do for people. If the camera catches you fine but don't carry the people with you and after that insist on captions, just so that the people know this and this is what you did. That one alone right there you dey lie," he added.

Story by Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu