Basket Mouth, Akpororo, Others To Perform At “A night Of 1026 Laughs”

The hilarious event by CharterHouse Ghana, a night of “1026 Laughs” will come off at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center on the 26th of December 2019.

The comedy series which has been running annually over a decade now has featured ace comedians like Julius Agwu, Gordons, Abeiku Santana, Yaw Sakyi, Klint da Drunk, Mandy, Funny Face, AY, Shayi Law, Basket Mouth, A Plus, Lepacious Bose, Owen G and many more in the previous editions.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at CharterHouse, X-Men-East Legon, Nallem Stores in all the Malls

Standard tickets are rated at Ghc 150.00, VIP-Ghc250 and VVIP at Ghc450.00.

A “high” table for six which includes one bottle of champagne, white wine, red wine, three packs of juice, 10bottles of water, nuts and savories also costs Ghc4000.00

This year’s edition is expected to be fun filled and exciting as the previous ones as award-winning comedian Basket Mouth will entertain guests alongside OB Amponsah, Jacinta and Akpororo.

