ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Bushy Roads In The City Of Accra: Who Is Sleeping On The Job?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.12.2019 General News

Tic, Tony Tetuila demand $82k in suit against Wizkid and DJ Tunez

By MyJoyOnline
Tic Tac and Wizkid
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Musicians Tic and Tony Tetuila are jointly suing Nigerian singer, Wizkid, for copyright infringement.

According to the plaintiffs, Wizkid had sampled their song ‘Fefe Ne Efe’ released in 2004 but failed to pay for it.

In an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, Tic said Wizkid sampled the chorus of ‘Fefe Ne Efe’ for his verse on DJ Tunez’s song titled ‘Gbese’.

In a writ, Tic and Tony Tetuila are seeking damages to the tune of N30,000,000 equivalent to GH â‚µ 473,379.29 ($82,758.62).

They are also seeking 35% of both digital sales and royalties DJ Tunez and Wizkid received from the song.

See the writ below:

1218201970633-rwmyqdc553-7017258037606_1969977409578.jpeg

1218201970633-g30n1r5edx-8033685691861_8866394511682.jpeg

1218201970633-23041q5dcx-2196659232282_2517717695950.jpeg

1218201970634-swnaredq5k-2844512463391_8466275807780.jpeg

Story by Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

Economy grew 5.6% in third quarter of 2019 - Government Stat...
1 hour ago

Government will embrace impact investment approach to achiev...
1 hour ago

body-container-line