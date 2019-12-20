Tic, Tony Tetuila demand $82k in suit against Wizkid and DJ Tunez

Musicians Tic and Tony Tetuila are jointly suing Nigerian singer, Wizkid, for copyright infringement.

According to the plaintiffs, Wizkid had sampled their song ‘Fefe Ne Efe’ released in 2004 but failed to pay for it.

In an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, Tic said Wizkid sampled the chorus of ‘Fefe Ne Efe’ for his verse on DJ Tunez’s song titled ‘Gbese’.

In a writ, Tic and Tony Tetuila are seeking damages to the tune of N30,000,000 equivalent to GH â‚µ 473,379.29 ($82,758.62).

They are also seeking 35% of both digital sales and royalties DJ Tunez and Wizkid received from the song.

Story by Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu