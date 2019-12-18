Obaapa Christy releases new photos of traditional wedding

Gospel singer, Obaapa Christy, has taken to Instagram to share photos of her traditional marriage ceremony.

The singer who got married during the weekend said she was thankful for the man she was marrying.

“You’re the Love of my life and my best friend. I’m so happy that I get to spend the rest of my life with you .... I love the ways you find to make me smile every single day. I promise to spend every day trying to make you smile too. I love you ‘Meine Liebe’. Ach soooâœŒðŸ¾ðŸ˜â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸,” she wrote.

