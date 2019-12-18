Afia Schwarzenegger Mouth Can't Hold Anything Secret – Lovelyn Azuka

It is a known fact that Afia Schwarzenegger cannot keep secrets. Once your friendship with her falls apart she will take to the public to broadcast all that you confided in her.

In recent years, she has exposed her former besties Mzbel and Nana Tornado, her ex-husband Lawrence Abrokwah, legislator Kennedy Agyapong and Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah.

Based on her own records over the years, actress and vlogger Lovelyn Azuka has said the radio and television personality knows no secrets.

Sitting down with First Lady on Browngh TV, she stated categorically that Afia Schwarzenegger lacks manners and needs proper home training.

She said the Afia behaviour does not fit her celebrity status and it’s high time she changed.

“She doesn’t have secrets that’s the problem. If she’s your friend, prepare because anything can come out tomorrow,” Lovelyn stressed.

She hilariously added that “she will add pepper to spice the story.”

According to the Ghana-based Nigerian actress, Afia Schwarzenegger need to learn how to act like a celebrity because many look up to her.

“Look at what happened at the Cardi B event. She didn’t get the proper invite. She started Insulting Cardi B her private part. What kind of rubbish,” she said.

She went on to school the CEO of Schwar TV on how she should behave like a celebrity. "Being a celebrity you are supposed to go down to the root of the problem (referring to the Cardi B snub and how the actress behavioured). When she was going she said those cheap celebrities are still waiting there.”

