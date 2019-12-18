Afia Schwarzenegger Is A National Problem, She Lacks Home Training – Lovelyn Azuka

Lovelyn Azuka says she cannot fathom Afia Schwarzenegger’s behaviour describing her as a national problem.

The Ghana-based Nigerian actress has observed that the foul-mouthed radio and television personality lacks home training.

She stated that Afia Schwarzenegger does not have manners and it will be good for her if she could go back and learn them.

She wondered how Afia Schwarzenegger could talk anyhow to anyone without thinking twice.

“Yeah not really she’s just like a national problem. You understand?” she told First Lady on Browngh TV when she was asked why she often berates Afia Schwarzenegger.

She continued, “Mention politicians she has not insulted. The way she talks about anything… She will give you local insults ‘wo gyimme, kwasia, your mother, your father."

Lovelyn Azuka added, “she needs proper home training. I’m not talking about parental home training… You understand? I’m talking about informal education. She’s not well trained.”

“She [ Afia Schwarzenegger] is an adult and she needs to control the way she talks. It’s too much,” the social media commentator concluded.

Watch the video below:



Source : browngh.com