ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Bushy Roads In The City Of Accra: Who Is Sleeping On The Job?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.12.2019 General News

I Would Have Been A Politician By Now – Kojo Antwi

By News Desk
Kojo Antwi Kojo Antwi

Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Kojo Antwi says he would have been an astute politician by now if he had not gone into music.

“I am concerned about what goes on in the world and what goes on in the country,” he told Chrystal Kwame-Aryee on TV3's New Day about his passion.

He said his father was into politics and he had developed that niche as well growing up.

To him, “I believe that everyone who buys and sells knows what goes on in politics”.

He said he tries to occasionally infuse some of his concerns into the music he does.

“I sing about social issues,” he indicated on the show on Tuesday, December 17.

But when he was asked whether he would have taken a shot at the Presidency, Kojo Antwi, popularly called Mr. Music Man, said, “It has never occurred to me.”

Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

Majority Leader Ask Domelevo To Present Report To Parliament...
7 hours ago

Mafi: Senyo Hosi Bemoans Protracted Chieftaincy Dispute, Cal...
7 hours ago

body-container-line