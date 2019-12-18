Highlife Afro-Party Festival To Spice Up Year of Return

As part of activities marking the 'Year of Return' programme, a music event dubbed 'Highlife Afro-Party Festival' will be held to treat Ghanaians and other foreigners to great highlife tunes.

This is an eight-day live band musical festival with four artistes performing each night at the Gold Coast Hub from 6:00pm to 2:00am.

Some of the artistes who would be performing are Bessa Simons, Kelvnboy and Kwabena Kwabena, who are scheduled to perform on December 20, 2019.

It would be a music night with the trend of old, new and modern highlife music.

According to the organisers of the festival, there are no sponsors for the show.

However, Gold Coast Restaurant would provide the venue and sound equipment, while Genet Services would also provide logistics for the production.

The festival is aimed at celebrating the true origin of highlife music with the 'Year of Return'.

It is expected to have some showbiz veterans and younger stars in attendance.