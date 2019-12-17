[Photos] Joyce Blessing Host Thousands At Doxazo Concert

The maiden edition of Joyce Blessing’s Doxazo concert held last Sunday, 15th December will interminably become one of the momentous experiences to gospel music lovers in Ghana.

The exquisitely dressed Joyce Blessing with a complement of her harmonious band churned out powerful new worship and praise songs from the singer’s repertoire.

The multifarious award-winning gospel singer paraded her musical prowess as usual with an energetic live ministration which will definitely leave the mammoth congregation who came to witness the event in nostalgia.

It was a moment full of blessings and excitement as patrons chorused and danced along with the gospel minister as she performed several hit songs of hers including; I Swerve You, Repent, Heavy Price, Monko Moakyi and more.

The night was vitalized with guest ministration from the likes of Nana Ama McBrown, Piesie Esther, Jayana, Jack Alolome, Francis Amo, Gideon Akumaa Mamazimbi, Kofi Sarpong and more.

It is quite obvious that Joyce Blessing has arrived musically as the maiden edition of Doxazo saw the Alive Chapel auditorium fully packed with enthused Joyce Blessing music lovers, family and fans.

Talking in an interview with hello-gh.com , Joyce Blessing unveiled that Doxazo will be an annual event that will impact lives through a praise and worship delicacy.

The event was organised by DaveJoy Productions in collaboration with Unbreakable Ministries.