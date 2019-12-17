Top NPP Politician Wanted Sex Before He Can Invest In My Career — Lotty Reveals

Fast-rising Highlife and afrobeat singer Loretta Asare who is known in showbiz fraternity as Lotty has revealed that a top official of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) requested that she licked his dick before he could support her music career.

There have been several reports of artiste managers and investors sexually harassing female artistes who seek support from them.

Lotty disclosed that artiste managers, producers and potential investors try to have their way with her before they can support her music career.

She added that they refuse to help her when she turns down their proposal.

Lotty in an exclusive interview with BrownGH TV revealed that a top NPP man asked her to do a BJ before he can help her in her music career.

Narrating how it happened, the NPP guru requested that she escorted him to East Legon and on their way he stopped and requested that she sucks his dick in his car.

Lotty indicated that the man started supporting her until she refused his sexual demands.

"The man brought cash from the boot of his car and told me that he can do everything for me if only I agree to have s3x with me. Since then I didn't hear from him again. I blocked him because I didn't want to have any issue with him. I reported him to his friend who connected me to him," Lotty told First Lady, host of 'The BrownGH Show'.

Lotty is currently out with a new banger dubbed 'do your Own' which is receiving massive airplay.

Watch the Video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cN91rmzArY&t=742s

Source: Browngh.com