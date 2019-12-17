I Don’t Regret Contesting MTN Hitmaker — Qwesi Ishe

Contestant of just held MTN Hitmaker Season 8 Qwesi Ishe has revealed in a recent interview that he does not regret joining the reality show.

According to him, although he couldn't make it to the grand finale of the competition he has no regrets of partaking in the popular reality show.

Qwesi Ishe who was tipped to win this year's edition of MTN Hitmaker got the shock of his life after he was evicted in the semi-finals of the competitions.

Reacting to his eviction, the Afro-Soul singer asserted that he was highly disappointed about his eviction but MTN Hitmaker gave him the exposure.

He cited Kuami Eugene and Fameye as some of the top artists who partook in the same competition but failed to win the competition but are doing very well in the music industry.

Qwesi Ishe told First Lady, host of 'The BrownGH Show' that he will release a song very soon which features highlife crooner Fameye.

Watch the video below:



Source: Browngh.com