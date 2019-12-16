ModernGhanalogo

16.12.2019

Behind the scenes of the new hottest Boyz Yard Tv series

By Michael Agyapong Agyapa
Obidim Media House in collaboration with Future Stars Multimedia set to entertain us with an amazing Televisions series.

The series being directed by the young Umar Krupp is based on a life story of a boy who made it in life and throws a turn back to help his friends.

With this Good idea, he brought all his friends under one roof, with the aim of helping them be like him. But things take a rough turn as his friends were blind by their current good life, What happened next is a mystery.

The series according to the producer (Future) will hit our screens in early 2020.

Check out some photos from behind the scenes

1216201942604-l5gsk8v331-img-20191214-wa0015

1216201942604-txobrfer5l-img-20191214-wa0014

1216201942605-pukwo0a442-img-20191214-wa0005

1216201942605-k5grj7u2h1-img-20191214-wa0019

1216201942606-uypctgfsrm-img-20191214-wa0006

1216201942606-0e72xljwwr-img-20191214-wa0013

1216201942606-pulwo0a442-img-20191214-wa0004

body-container-line