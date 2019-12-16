Obidim Media House in collaboration with Future Stars Multimedia set to entertain us with an amazing Televisions series.
The series being directed by the young Umar Krupp is based on a life story of a boy who made it in life and throws a turn back to help his friends.
With this Good idea, he brought all his friends under one roof, with the aim of helping them be like him. But things take a rough turn as his friends were blind by their current good life, What happened next is a mystery.
The series according to the producer (Future) will hit our screens in early 2020.
Behind the scenes of the new hottest Boyz Yard Tv series
Obidim Media House in collaboration with Future Stars Multimedia set to entertain us with an amazing Televisions series.
The series being directed by the young Umar Krupp is based on a life story of a boy who made it in life and throws a turn back to help his friends.
With this Good idea, he brought all his friends under one roof, with the aim of helping them be like him. But things take a rough turn as his friends were blind by their current good life, What happened next is a mystery.
The series according to the producer (Future) will hit our screens in early 2020.
Check out some photos from behind the scenes