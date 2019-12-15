Former hiplife artiste Yaw Siki ties the knot

Former Hiplife artiste turned pastor, Yaw Siki, has taken to his social media handles to share with fans the news of his marriage.

Although it is not known when and where the event took place, Yaw Siki, on Sunday, shared some official photos from the ceremony on his Twitter and Instagrams pages.

The pastor tagged the photos “He makes everything beautiful in its time. ( Ecclesiastes 3:11).”

Many fans were beside themselves with joy as they showered the couple with congratulatory messages.

Yaw rose to fame in 2011 after he released his debut song ‘ Wo Pe Dodo ’ which was instantly a hit. However, the former Hiplife artiste quit music after surviving an accident in 2013.

The accident that happened on the Accra-Tema Motorway left him bedridden for months.

Yaw Siki after his recovery, let go of his young music career and began preaching and has not looked back since.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com