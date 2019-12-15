DJ Switch Drops Video For ‘Success’ Single

Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, known popularly as DJ Switch, has released the video for her brand new single titled 'Success'.

Directed by Sadat, the visuals exhibit the strides made by the young star over the past years, having graced some big stages around the world.

The video reveals how she continues to chalk up success although people envy her.

DJ Switch beat DJ Mic-Smith, DJ Vyrusky, DJ Sly, DJ Aroma and DJ Black to grab the best DJ award at the 2019 Ghana DJ Awards.

While many criticised her, others said she deserved the awards because she played a lot of high-profile shows than her competitors.