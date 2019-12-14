MTN Hitmaker Season 8 Final: Four Music Hopefuls Ready To Battle It Out For GHC120,000

Accra 13th December 2019--The four finalists in the MTN Hitmaker season 8 are ready to battle it out on stage for the ultimate title as well as the mouth-watering cash prize of GHC 120,000.00. The finalists - Kofi Pages, Nessa, Lasmid and Alibaba have set themselves apart from the final 12 with exceptional performances throughout the different stages of the competition to emerge as the final four. Kofi Pages has enjoyed loud cheers through the stages while attracting some good remarks from the judges. Nessa is the only female among the final four, her first act wowed the audience and the judges as she sang American Singer Beyoncé’s ‘Drunk in Love’. Alibaba’s performance of “Boys Kasa” by R2bees, with swag and characteristic gentility accompanied by his funny but thoughtful rap lyrics, endears him to the crowd. Lasmid brings up exceptional performance with a high level of energy and swag. He has developed his own way to be consistent, usually coming on stage with his handheld phone charger. The MTN Hitmaker Season 8 finals promise to be exciting and it is scheduled to take place at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair La, Accra on Saturday, 14 December 2019 at 6pm. Performing on the night is the award-winning Rapper – Medikal and some past contestants of MTN Hitmaker Kidi, Krymi, Mr. Drew and OV who have steadily grown to become show stoppers and are taking the industry by storm. Commenting on the final event, the Event and Sponsorship Manager at MTN, Mr. Chris Adamah called on everyone who believes in celebrating young talents to be at the Fantasy Dome and offer their full support to the finalists. He said, “All is set for us to deliver a great event and MTN is poised to once again support yet another talent to make it through the music industry as a Hitmaker”. MTN as an enabler of opportunities considers the Hitmaker programme an important contribution to the discovery, development, and promotion of young talented musicians in Ghana. MTN remains committed to the continuous development of the Creative Arts and Entertainment industry.