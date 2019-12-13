Rapper T.I. Hangs Out With Reggie Rockstone

American rapper T.I. was photographed in a hang out with Reggie Rockstone and others at the Twist Lounge in Accra.

The rapper ‒ born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. ‒ and his wife Tiny arrived in Ghana on Sunday as part of the 'Year of Return' initiative being championed by the Tourism Ministry.

He has since been in town and also made appearances in certain places, including Cardi B’ Livespot X Festival at the Accra Sports Stadium.

T.I. and his wife also visited the Cape Coast Castle in the Central Region of Ghana.

The visit to the slavery monument was to learn more about the history of slavery.

In a video shared on 'Year of Return' page on Instagram, T.I. and Tiny were paying rapt attention to their tour guide who was highlighting to the couple how the Africans lost their power to rule their territories and what initiated slavery.

In one photo taken of the couple, they seemed shocked by the things they had seen and heard during the tour of the castle.

