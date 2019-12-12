Video: I’m not a bad girl, I go to church always – Maame Serwaa

Aside her knack for intelligently interpreting movie roles, Clara Benson know as Maame Serwaa, has over the years been dubbed one of Ghana’s bad girls because of her flare to stay fashionable by wearing revealing clothes.

According to the Ghanaian actress, a lot of people have the wrong perception about her and keep judging wrongly.

The actress wants to correct that impression, arguing that she’s a good girl, go to church always but likes to stay stylish. Wearing flashy cloths or hairs doesn’t mean you are bad.

” People tend to misunderstand me a lot. Most people I have encountered in my life do not know me but they judge me based on my outward appearance. When they get to know the real me, they are shocked. People are quick to judge and assume. I believe people should actually be patient enough to know me before they begin to judge me.

Halima was also fond of committing lots of fashion errors and she defends herself thus,

Some people say I am not as bad as I am being portrayed. I am not a bad girl. I pray to God even though my fellow brothers and sisters don’t believe I do. They come on my Instagram page and rant. When they should be focusing on how to move Ghana forward, they come on my Instagram page and begin to bash me. I am human, so I react sometimes but most times, my fans reply them.”

