The Ghana International Oscar Selection Committee will hold its annual submission workshop on the theme; "International Oscar Submissions: Language, Film Styles, Campaigns and Requirements."

The workshop will hold on the 18th of December at the ATIC Hall, opposite Afrikiko Gardens, with a 9am start time and will include panel discussions, networking and a screening of an International Oscar nominated film.

The workshop facilitators will include cinematographers, Sound Designers and Movie campaign strategists. The workshop is intended to equip filmmakers with submission requirements, reaching technical requirement goals and navigating the world of campaigning to get films seen by mainstream movie audiences and Oscar voters.

The keynote speaker will be the Honorable Minister for Tourism and Culture Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi. In September 2019, the Ghana International Oscar Committee selected Kwabena Gyansah’s Azali to represent Ghana at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Mrs Akorfa Djankui-Banson, secretary of the board said, ‘Being the first time Ghana has submitted to the prestigious world event, we are very proud that the film passed all submission requirements and was announced as part of international submissions. It wasn’t disqualified because the committee did its due diligence and guided the filmmakers each step of the way.’

Mrs Banson went on to encourage all filmmakers aspiring to submit to future Academy Award to be part of the workshop where relevant questions will be answered.