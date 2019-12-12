US Rapper TI And Wife Visit Cape Coast Castle

US rapper TI and his wife recently made an emotional visit to Ghana’s Cape Coast Castle in the Central Region of Ghana.

The ‘ Live Your Life’ rapper, who is in Ghana for the Year of Return, visited the slavery monument to learn more about the history of slavery.

In a video circulating online, T.I and his wife, Tiny, were paying rapt attention to their tour guide who was highlighting to the couple how the Africans lost their power to rule their territories and what initiated slavery.

In one photo taken of the couple, they seemed shocked by the things they had seen and heard during the tour of the castle.

About Year of Return

It has been exactly 400 years since the first black slaves landed in Jamestown Virginia in the US.

Ghana initiated the Year of Return to invite all diasporans back home to not only learn more but explore and even invest in the country.

Since this initiative began many African Americans have made their way into the country to learn more about their history. Some include Steve Harvey , Samuel L Jackson , Anthony Anderson, Micheal Jai White, Boris Kodjoe, Nicole Ari Parker, Diggy Simmons and many others.

The Tourism Ministry outlined numerous activities including the ‘December in Ghana’ events to bring the Year of Return to a fruitful end.

The programme includes the premiere of Perfect Picture 2, Sankofa Music Festival, Afro Nation, Afrochella, Gold Coast Experience, The Creative Arts show, Ghana Festival of Light and many others.

---Myjoyonline.com