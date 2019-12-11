TAFF rewards African Filmmakers/Films that promote African culture

The African film and Arts Festival (TAFF) is a non-profit (501)(c)(3) organisation that focuses on films addressing Social, Economic, Ethic, Political, Religious or Health issues that affect Africa. Interviewing the founder and chairman of TAFF Mr. Kelechi.

Eke by Eben Yelson Amanyoh ( DS De Golden Bhoy) partnering with Mr. George Ohan as the Directors of Communication and Marketing for the African film festival: Mr. Eke revealed that the TAFF projections are meant to share African culture with the rest of the world, a festival that focuses on stories about Africa and films made by Africans at this unique festival.

It’ is an annual event which seeks to screen selected films at the Pan African Connection, African American museum, and online at ROOTFLIX. COM . We facilitate master acting class and symposium on African cinema; host classy awards gala at the Dallas Art District and Film Connect with film markers from all over Africa in the City of Dallas .

Nevertheless, TAFF is envisioned to be the rock to propelling the African Independent film community. This is one of a kind to showcase films and arts that are influenced by African stories; or films or arts made by people of African descent. TAFF showcases the artistry and the tireless effort of the best independent films makers, while bridging cultures through films. Mr. Kelechi Eke stated he has films catalogued in Ivy League University such as Harvard, Yale and standard among others and has a goal of making available more African movies at the universities, public libraries, museums to further the studies of African History Culture. TAFF is listed in the Texas films commission, the Dallas Film Commission and the City of Dallas Art District. Grand Finale takes place at the Dallas City Performance Hall in the Arts District of Downtown Dallas .

TAFF accepts film submissions from October 1st to March 1st. Submission deadlines as follows:

Earlybird Deadline: (October 1st - October 31st)

Regular Deadline: (November 1st - February 15th)

Late Deadline: (February 16th - March 1st)

Filmmakers may submit their film(s) via FilmFreeway.com/TAFF. A minute trailer and film poster are required for submission. Please read the Submission Rules and Regulations.

SELECTION CRITERIA

Africa is blessed with rich culture and heritage worthy of celebration. She is also plagued by various social, economic, health, religious, immigration, and political issues that must be confronted. We therefore encourage the world to make films about Africa; and our selection criteria will be based on the following:

Films that promote African culture

Films that address issues affecting Africa

Films about historic African leaders

Films about historic African landmarks

Films made by Independent African filmmakers.

TAFF WILL BE LOOKING AT...

Narrative Feature: Feature length films not more than 80 minutes.

Narrative Short: Films that are 30 minutes or less.

Documentary Feature: Non-fictional story telling not more than 80 minutes.

Documentary Short: Non-fictional story telling that is 30 minutes or less.

Student Films: Narrative or Documentary (feature or short) film by students.

Original Score: Original music used to score any of the categories above.

Cinematography: The ability to convey film’s overall message through motion pictures.

A panel of judges will grade each submitted film based on a score card. Each film will be scored based on different categories on a 1-10 scale. Averages will be measured to select the winners.

Each film will be graded based on the following categories:

• Screenplay

• Picture Quality

• Performance

• Sound Quality

• Visual Effects

• Original Score

• Continuity

FESTIVAL CATEGORIES

Best Narrative Feature

Best Documentary Feature

Best Narrative Short

Best Documentary Short

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Emerging Filmmaker

Best Cinematography

Best Original Soundtrack

Best Poster

Best Trailer

Best Screenplay

Best Indigenous Film.