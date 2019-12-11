Gospel Artiste Lady Cee's ‘God Is Aware’ Rocks

Ghanaian Gospel artiste, Christabel Nana Akosua Yeboah, known in showbiz as Lady Cee single titled ‘God Is Aware’ inspires and win souls for Christ.

The young musician has taken it upon herself to use her music to encourage people to sail through their troubles and woes by using the words and promises of God in the bible.

‘God Is Aware’ inspires and encourages people never to give up but continue to worship God in difficult times with the belief that God will always listen to their desires in life.

In an interview with Modernghana, Lady Cee noted that she wants her song to inspire every individual but most especially the youth.

“I am basically targeting the youth even though there is a message in there for the elderly too. The youth these days don't want to listen to the traditional gospel anymore and I had to find a way to make the gospel song attractive to them”, the musician said.

Giving insight on her type of music, Lady Cee explained, “It's very much different from all the gospel songs in the system. I call it gospel pop. I am kind of advocating sports also hence my kind of dressing. No one in the gospel fraternity has done it. So I am starting it.

“The goal is to encourage people to involve themselves in some kind of sports. Since it's necessary to exercise to keep us fit. The plan is to spread to gospel all over the world in a genuine and unique way. And this with the help of God”.

She is set to release more singles in 2020 as she targets winning a lot more souls for God while providing inspiration to the downhearted.

Watch the video here: