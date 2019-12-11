Shatta Wale flaunts remote control gate, fleet of cars in latest video

Shatta Wale has in a viral video bragged about his wealth as he shows off his house and a range of cars packed inside it.

In the video posted on Twitter, the ‘Dancehall King’ is heard boasting about his remote control entrance gate.

“I am the only Ghana artiste wey ein house if you come remote dey open...I no wan go outside sef, you go see cars wey I pack inside,” he said in the video.

He also seen flaunting his expensive vehicles including a Ferrari, Range Rovers, Mercedes Benz and Audi among others.

Watch the video below:

