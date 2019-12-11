ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Bushy Roads In The City Of Accra: Who Is Sleeping On The Job?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.12.2019 Dancehall News

Shatta Wale flaunts remote control gate, fleet of cars in latest video

By Adomonline.com
Shatta Wale flaunts remote control gate, fleet of cars in latest video
2 HOURS AGO DANCEHALL NEWS

Shatta Wale has in a viral video bragged about his wealth as he shows off his house and a range of cars packed inside it.

In the video posted on Twitter, the ‘Dancehall King’ is heard boasting about his remote control entrance gate.

“I am the only Ghana artiste wey ein house if you come remote dey open...I no wan go outside sef, you go see cars wey I pack inside,” he said in the video.

He also seen flaunting his expensive vehicles including a Ferrari, Range Rovers, Mercedes Benz and Audi among others.

Watch the video below:

TOP STORIES

“President Has Articulated New Vision of ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’”...
50 minutes ago

GRA office fire: Data still intact on backup systems- Commis...
50 minutes ago

body-container-line