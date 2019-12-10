My son hopes to play for Barcelona, Black Stars - Van Vicker (Video)

Renowned Ghanaian actor Joseph Van Vicker better known as Van Vicker has revealed the intentions of his son to become a professional footballer.

The actor in an interview with SVTV Africa at the Kpoo Keke Celebrity games disclosed that his young boy hopes to play for Spanish side Barcelona and the Black Stars of Ghana.

“Oh I play football just that, I don’t have time to play it but the main reason I played today is because I want to inspire my son. He wants to be a professional footballer. I want him to see that at my age, I’m still scoring goals, so he should see that as a motivation to play and do his best".

"He wants to play for Ghana and Barcelona.” He added. Van Vicker who was the captain for the celebrities scored in all, 4 goals for his team to win the trophy.

The Kpoo Keke Celebrity and Bloggers Football Games saw a galaxy of stars from the movie and music industry. The event was put together by Liberty Industries Ventures, producers of popular alcoholic beverage Kpoo Keke.