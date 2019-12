Nominees For 2019 Ghana Movie Awards Unveiled

Organisers of the 2019 Ghana Movie Awards have released nominations for the award ceremony scheduled for December 20 at the National Theatre in Accra.

Among movies which made the list are Sin City, Gold Coast Lounge, Getting Married, Away Bus, Business As Usual Adoma, A.B.A.D and 40 Looks Good On You

The above mentioned movies are all competing for Best Motion Picture of the year award.

Also top actresses Nadia Buari, Yvonne Nelson, Jackie Appiah, Lydia Forson and Christabel Ekeh are among those battling for the Best Actress in a lead role category.

Fingers are also crossed for actors James Gardiner (Business As Usual), Mikki Osei Berko (Away Bus), Quasi Blay (Adoma), Kofi Adjorlolo (A.B.A.D), and Alphonse Menyo (Gold Coast Lounge) who have been nominated for Actor in lead category.

There is also a fierce competition for the Discovery of the year award.

Nominees in that category include Raquel Ammah (Gold Coast Lounge), Cina Soul (Gold Coast Lounge), Ophelia Doefia ( Save The Street) Florence Adjei in Adoma, Rosy Meurer ( Sin City) and Quasi Blay (Adoma).

The Ghana Movies Awards is an annual award scheme that celebrates outstanding achievement in Ghana movie industry since 2010. This year's event is expected to be spectacular and an improvement over previous events.

Below is the full list of nominees:

ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY (NOMINEES)

GOLD COAST LOUNGE BY ISREAL DE-LIKE

AWAY BUS BY KELLY DOE

A.B.A.D (FEATS OF DESTINY) BY BERNARD BENSON & DAVID OKAFOR

GETTING MARRIED BY WILLIAM SEFA NTIAMOAH

BUSINESS AS USUAL BY TOYIN ODEKOYA

ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUMES AND WARDROBE (NOMINEES)

GOLD COAST LOUNGE BY VIVIAN ADJETEY

A.B.A.D (FEATS OF DESTINY) BY GORDON GALOLO

GETTING MARRIED BY SAMIRA YAKUBU & FAUZIA YAKUBU

AWAY BUS BY VENESSA NANA & AMA ODOOM

ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING (NOMINEES)

GOLD COAST LOUNGE BY PASCAL AKA

A.B.A.D (FEATS OF DESTINY) BY ISAAC AGYAPONG

GETTING MARRIED BY FRANK RAJAH ABASE

AWAY BUS BY PETER SEDUFIA and KOFI ASAMOAH

BUSINESS AS USUAL BY PASCAL AMANFO

ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING (NOMINEES)

AWAY BUS BY AFRA MARLEY & PETER SEDUFIA

A.B.A.D (FEATS OF DESTINY) BY SOLOMON TAMAKLOEN and YAKO PRINCE OSEI

GOLD COAST LOUNGE BY KWEKU KACOU

SIN CITY BY KOBI OKYERE

GETTING MARRIED BY NICHOLAS AGBEKO

ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING (NOMINEES)

GETTING MARRIED BY MARIAM MUSAH

GOLD COAST LOUNGE BY FLORENCE OWOO

A.B.A.D (FEATS OF DESTINY) BY FREMPONG TAKYI BEA &

PATIENCE MENSAH

AWAY BUS BY RHODA-LINE ANSONG &

ANN MARIE DZADEY

ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC WRITTEN FOR A MOVIE (ORIGINAL SCORE) NOMINEES

GOLD COAST LOUNGE BY PASCAL AKA

A.B.A.D (FEATS OF DESTINY) BY GEORGE SEDZRO

GETTING MARRIED BY BERNI ANTI

BUSINESS AS USUAL BY KOBI OKYERE JR

AWAY BUS BY AFRA MARLEY

ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC WRITTEN FOR A MOVIE (ORIGINAL SONG) NOMINEES

GOLD COAST LOUNGE

MUSIC BY PASCAL AKA

LYRIC BY REQUEL AMMAH

GETTING MARRIED

MUSIC AND LYRICS BY BERNI ANTI

AWAY BUS

MUSIC BY ENOCH BLEBOO

LYRICS BY SOLOMON OTOO

40 LOOKS GOOD ON YOU

MUSIC AND LYRICS BY STEPHENIE BENSON

ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN

GOLD COAST LOUNGE

PRODUCTION DESIGN BY JULIUS ELIKEM

SET DECORATION BY PROP HAVEN

A.B.A.D (FEATS OF DESTINY)

PRODUCTION DESIGN BY GORDON GALOLO

SET DECORATION BY ROBERT AYIM

AWAY BUS

PRODUCTION DESIGN BY JAMES AVAALA

SET DECORATION BY HORLA MANUVOR

ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS

A.B.A.D (FEATS OF DESTINY) BY BRA CUOJO &

JERRY DEBBAH

GOLD COAST LOUNGE BY PASCAL AKA

AWAY BUS BY PETER KOJO SAMPAH

ACHIEVEMENT IN WRITING ADAPTED OR ORIGINAL SCREEN PLAY

GOLD COAST LOUNGE

SCREEN PLAY BY PASCAL AKA

SAVE THE STREET

SCREEN PLAY BY FRANKQUOPHY AWUKU HANYABUI

40 LOOKS GOOD ON YOU

SCREEN PLAY BY FOLAKE AMANFO

BUSINESS AS USUAL

SCREEN PLAY BY SOLAKE AMANFO & RANDOLPH OBAH

AWAY BUS

SCREEN PLAY BY KOFI ASAMOAH, YAW TWUMASI AND PETER SEDUFIA

BEST ACTOR AFRICAN COLLABORATION

MIKE EZURUONYE IN TENDER LIES

JIDOLA DABO IN BUSINESS AS USUAL

KUNLE RENI IN SIN CITY

ALENNE MANGET IN BROKEN

FRANK ARTUS IN SHUKI

BEST ACTRESS AFRICAN COLLABORATION

SYNDY EMADE IN BROKEN

ROSE MEURER IN SIN CITY

UCHE JOMBO IN 40 LOOKS GOOD ON YOU

RUTH KADIRI EZERAKA IN TENDER LIES

BEST MOTION PICTURE OF THE YEAR

GOLD COAST LOUNGE

PRODUCER- ESI YEBOAH

A.B.A.D (FEATS OF DESTINY)

PRODUCER- ISAAC AGYAPONG

GETTING MARRIED

PRODUCERS- ABDUL SALAM MUMUNI AND TONY RAMESH LACHMA

BUSINESS AS USUAL

PRODUCER- PASCAL AMANFO & SELASSIE IBRAHIM

40 LOOKS GOOD ON YOU

PRODUCER- SELASSIE IBRAHIM

AWAY BUS

PRODUCERS- KOFI ASAMOAH AND PETER SEDUFIA

SIN CITY

PRODUCER- YVONNE NELSON

ADOMA

SALLAM MUMUNI

BEST MOVIE AFRICAN COLLABORATION

BROKEN BY SYNDY EMADE

TENDER LIES BY RUTH KADIRI

40 LOOKS GOOD ON YOU BY SELASSIE IBRAHIM

BEST SHORT MOVIE

NIRVANA BY WILLIAM KOJO AGBETI

ADA BY JAMES NARTEY

ELECTION BY JOHN AGBEKO

DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR

RAQUEL AMMAH IN GOLD COAST LOUNGE

CINA SOUL IN GOLD COAST LOUNGE

OPHELIA DOEFIA IN SAVE THE STREET

FLORENCE ADJEI IN ADOMA

ROSY MEURER IN SIN CITY

QUASI BLAY IN ADOMA

FAVORITE ACTOR

1. VAN VICKER

2. MAJID MICHEL

3. JOHN DUMELO

4. PRINCE DAVID OSEI

5. JAMES GARDINER

6. KWADWO NKANSAH (LIL WIN)

7. KOFI ADU (AGYA KOO)

8. RICHARD ASHANTI (KALYBOS)

9. JUSTICE HYMS (GHANA JESUS)

10. AKWASI BOADI (AKROBETO)

11. KWAKU MANU

12. BENSON NANAYAW ODURO BOATENG (FUNNY FACE)

FAVORITE ACTRESS

1. JOSELYN DUMAS

2. NANA AMA MACBROWN

3. JACKIE APPIAH

4. YVONNE NELSON

5. YVONNE OKORO

6. FELA MAKAFUI

7. LYDIA FORSON

8. JULIET IBRAHIM

9. NADIA BUARI

10.EMELIA BROBBEY

11. MOESHA BODUONG

12. MAAME SERWAA

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

JEFFERY NORTEY IN ADOMA

UMAR KRUPP IN AWAY BUS

ADJETEY ANNAG IN GOLD COAST LOUNGE

KOFI ADU IN AWAY BUS

PRINCE DAVID OSEI IN A.B.A.D (FEATS OF DESTINY)

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

1. ALPHONSE MENYO IN GOLD COAST LOUNGE

2. KOFI ADJORLOLO IN A.B.A.D (FEATS OF DESTINY)

3. JAMES GARDINER IN BUSINESS AS USUAL

4. MIKKI OSEI BERKO IN AWAY BUS

5. QUASI BLAY IN ADOMA

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

JESSICA WILLIAMS IN A.B.A.D (FEATS OF DESTINY)

FELLA MAKAFUI IN AWAY BUS

KALSOUME SINARE IN GETTING MARRIED

FLORENCE ADJEI IN ADOMA

ZYNNELL ZUH IN GOLD COAST LOUNGE

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN THE LEADING ROLE

1. RAQUEL AMMA IN GOLD COAST LOUNGE

2. NADIA BUARI

JACKIE APPIAH

LYDIA FORSON

CHRISTABEL EKEH

(GETTING MARRIED)

3. YVONNE NELSON IN SIN CITY

4. SALMA MUMIN IN AWAY BUS

5. SELASSIE IBRAHIM

UCHE JOMBO

ROSELYN NGISSAH

STEPHENIE BENSON

SHASSY BELLO

40 LOOKS GOOD ON YOU

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING AND MIXING

GOLD COAST LOUNGE BY KWEKU KACOU

A.B.A.D (FEATS OF DESTINY) BY JAMES ADOFO

AWAY BUS BY AFRA MARLEY

GETTING MARRIED BY BERNI ANTI