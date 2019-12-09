‘James Town Fisherman’ Wins Best TV Series

Full of comedy and thrills, packed in ‘Jamestown Fisherman’, a local television series, has indeed yielded results, when it was last Saturday adjudged best TV series at the Nollywood Entertainment and Leadership Awards 2019 (NELAS) in London.

With four nomination categories which included Best Tv Series, Best Indigenous Male Actor, Best Indigenous Female Actor And The Best African Producer, NELAS assessing other competing TV series, had no choice than to single out Jamestown Fisherman as the Best TV Series.

Bismark Odoi, popularly known as Bismark the Joke, who features in Jamestown Fisherman as ‘Sebe’ was also crowned as the Best Indigenous Male Actor.

Other award categories at NELAS also included Leadership Awards, Music Awards, Documentary Awards, Fashion, Film Directing, and Recognition Awards.

NELAS promotes, recognizes and rewards individuals and groups who are working hard in the movie industry in the United Kingdom.