American Rapper T.I And Wife Lands in Ghana

American rapper and actor T. I. has arrived in Ghana with his wife as part of the' Year of Return' initiative.

Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. known professionally as T.I., often stylized as TIP or T.I.P., touched down at the Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport amidst drumming and dancing at 1 pm.

Lots of African-Americans in the diaspora have booked their tickets to visit Ghana to retrace their family roots and to experience the life and culture of people.

The Year of Return, an initiative aimed at marking 400 years since the first black slaves landed in Jamestown Virginia is taking off like fire.

Already, the initiative that urges Africans in the diaspora to come back home, has seen an array of celebrities make their way into Ghana to explore, learn and appreciate their roots.

American comedian and television host, Steve Harvey joined the array of African American diasporan who have visited to learn more about their roots to slavery.

Thousands of foreigners are expected to be in the country and TI is one of them.

