Phrimpong Releases "The Salary" EP after a Successful Premiere

Undoubtedly one of the most talked about, and expected music projects of our time has finally being unveiled.

Conscious rapper Phrimpong assembled music aficionados at The Basement Bar and Lounge, Kumasi over the weekend to share with them a class of timeless records off his first studio tape "The Salary EP".

It was a night of unflinching support, love and excitement with remarkable reviews and socializing amidst entertaining performances urged by Kwaku Darlington, Tijani, Qweku Premo, and Kay White. Climaxing the night was the special unveiling ceremony of the tape coupled with a live duet of "Dinpa Ne Sika" featuring iAlien.

"The Salary EP" is an Afro-hiphop fusion of unmissable honesty, reality, heart-wrenching passion, and yet, possessing a fervor of vocals, consciousness and bars inclined lyricism.

The 6-track pulsating tape with one interlude features iconic names, both mainstream and emerging, including Trigmatic, Obibini, Lyrical Joe, Kyeinwom and songstress Ohenewaa with cutting edge sounds to suit moods and situations, courtesy Apya and Jay Scratch.

Aftown - https://efie.co/MCYXq

YveDigital - https://sales.yvedigital.com

Fanlink - https://fanlink.to/the-salary