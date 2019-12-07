Grandmaster Murphy crowned ‘Best DJ of the Year’ at 2019 Best House Entertainment Awards

One of Ghana's leading Disc Jockeys, Dj Murphy of Todays Radio on Friday night (December 6, 2019) emerged as the winner of Best DJ of the year at the 2019 Best House Entertainment Awards held at Maxpelou in Atebubu.

Contenders of the 2019 Best DJ of the year category included DJ Fizoo – Naagyei Fm, DJ Dj Smart – Atoobu Fm, Dj Tabar – Star Fm, Dj Messiah, Dj Slyco, Ike Papa and Freshman.

The night witnessed some thrilling performances from Colours Man, McCarty, O'Jay, Kofi China and among others.

Full List of winners:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Colours man / MAKATY

NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Nana Kwame protocol

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Flint Yaabala

BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR

McNAtion

BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR

Makaty

BEST VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Perez Ohene Djan Boadi

MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR

Colous Man

BEST HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

Addei Kodua Saapon(O'ja

BEST MORNING SHOW HOST OF THE YEAR

Kwadwo Asamoah

BEST SPORTS HOST OF THE YEAR

Kofi Owusu (Boss Player)

BEST DRIVER TIME SHOW HOST

Agyei Richard (DJ Slyco)

EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR

Zintege martin

BEST AKAN NEWS

Kwabena Adjei Adomarakwa

LISTENERS CHOICE PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Toosweet

LEGEND AWARD

Rev. Reuben Dinseye

BEST SPORTS STATION OF THE YEAR

Star FM

BEST STATION OF THE YEAR

Naagyei FM

BEST FOREIGN NEWS SPORTS PRESENTER OF THE YEAR

Kwarteng Joseph (Opanni)

BEST DJ OF THE YEAR

Nana Boateng Murphy (Grandmaster Murphy)

BEST ENTERTAINMENT SHOW OF THE YEAR

Todays Entertainment Extra

BEST PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Anigye Kwanso (Todays Radio)