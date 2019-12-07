Grandmaster Murphy crowned ‘Best DJ of the Year’ at 2019 Best House Entertainment Awards
By News Desk
5 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS
One of Ghana's leading Disc Jockeys, Dj Murphy of Todays Radio on Friday night (December 6, 2019) emerged as the winner of Best DJ of the year at the 2019 Best House Entertainment Awards held at Maxpelou in Atebubu.
Contenders of the 2019 Best DJ of the year category included DJ Fizoo – Naagyei Fm, DJ Dj Smart – Atoobu Fm, Dj Tabar – Star Fm, Dj Messiah, Dj Slyco, Ike Papa and Freshman.
The night witnessed some thrilling performances from Colours Man, McCarty, O'Jay, Kofi China and among others.
Full List of winners:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR Colours man / MAKATY
NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR Nana Kwame protocol
HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR Flint Yaabala
BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR McNAtion
BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR Makaty
BEST VOCALIST OF THE YEAR Perez Ohene Djan Boadi
MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR Colous Man
BEST HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR Addei Kodua Saapon(O'ja
BEST MORNING SHOW HOST OF THE YEAR Kwadwo Asamoah
BEST SPORTS HOST OF THE YEAR Kofi Owusu (Boss Player)
BEST DRIVER TIME SHOW HOST Agyei Richard (DJ Slyco)
EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR Zintege martin
BEST AKAN NEWS Kwabena Adjei Adomarakwa
LISTENERS CHOICE PROGRAM OF THE YEAR Toosweet
LEGEND AWARD Rev. Reuben Dinseye
BEST SPORTS STATION OF THE YEAR Star FM
BEST STATION OF THE YEAR Naagyei FM
BEST FOREIGN NEWS SPORTS PRESENTER OF THE YEAR Kwarteng Joseph (Opanni)
BEST DJ OF THE YEAR Nana Boateng Murphy (Grandmaster Murphy)
BEST ENTERTAINMENT SHOW OF THE YEAR Todays Entertainment Extra
BEST PROGRAM OF THE YEAR Anigye Kwanso (Todays Radio)
