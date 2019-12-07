ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Bushy Roads In The City Of Accra: Who Is Sleeping On The Job?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.12.2019 General News

Grandmaster Murphy crowned ‘Best DJ of the Year’ at 2019 Best House Entertainment Awards

By News Desk
Grandmaster Murphy crowned ‘Best DJ of the Year’ at 2019 Best House Entertainment Awards
5 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

One of Ghana's leading Disc Jockeys, Dj Murphy of Todays Radio on Friday night (December 6, 2019) emerged as the winner of Best DJ of the year at the 2019 Best House Entertainment Awards held at Maxpelou in Atebubu.

Contenders of the 2019 Best DJ of the year category included DJ Fizoo – Naagyei Fm, DJ Dj Smart – Atoobu Fm, Dj Tabar – Star Fm, Dj Messiah, Dj Slyco, Ike Papa and Freshman.

The night witnessed some thrilling performances from Colours Man, McCarty, O'Jay, Kofi China and among others.

Full List of winners:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Colours man / MAKATY

NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Nana Kwame protocol

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Flint Yaabala

BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR
McNAtion

BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR
Makaty

BEST VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Perez Ohene Djan Boadi

MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR
Colous Man

BEST HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR
Addei Kodua Saapon(O'ja

BEST MORNING SHOW HOST OF THE YEAR
Kwadwo Asamoah

BEST SPORTS HOST OF THE YEAR
Kofi Owusu (Boss Player)

BEST DRIVER TIME SHOW HOST
Agyei Richard (DJ Slyco)

EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR
Zintege martin

BEST AKAN NEWS
Kwabena Adjei Adomarakwa

LISTENERS CHOICE PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Toosweet

LEGEND AWARD
Rev. Reuben Dinseye

BEST SPORTS STATION OF THE YEAR
Star FM

BEST STATION OF THE YEAR
Naagyei FM

BEST FOREIGN NEWS SPORTS PRESENTER OF THE YEAR
Kwarteng Joseph (Opanni)

BEST DJ OF THE YEAR
Nana Boateng Murphy (Grandmaster Murphy)

BEST ENTERTAINMENT SHOW OF THE YEAR
Todays Entertainment Extra

BEST PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Anigye Kwanso (Todays Radio)

TOP STORIES

Gov’t committed to strengthening rural banks – ARB APEX Bank
7 hours ago

SSNIT to delete names of biometrically unenrolled pensioners
7 hours ago

body-container-line