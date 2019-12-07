I love James Gardiner But He’s A Womaniser – Actress Edwina Mensah

Beautiful Ghanaian actress Edwina Mensah has said in an interview with DNG TV that handsome actor James Gardner is a womaniser.

According to the actress, he is crushing on the handsome actor but cannot put her heart at risk to fall in love with him.

When asked who her celebrity crush is, she said: “I’m crushing on James Gardner, with his big sexy eyes, but I can’t fall for someone who has a lot of women around him, I would like to go out with him but he is a womaniser”.

Edwina added that for the sake of the heart if you are falling in love do that with the right person and not just looks.