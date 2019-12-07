4G Jama Group Sets Sunyani Technical University On Fire [Video]

4G Jama Group displays their intense affection for Sunyani Technical University SRC week Celebration 2019 in a jama session during their “All Black Pre Party” prior to the main event night (Mr & Miss Akwaaba Night).

It was full of fun, entertaining and much of excitement’s as students of STU were singing and chanting, accompanied by drums and other percussive instruments (beaded gourd instrument, iron bell), and panting of their faces, hand-clapping, dancing, males waving shirts and flags.

The Jama session in a way drew the attention of students about the “All Black Pre Party”, where Students from different hostels came together dancing and cheering.

Not ending with the Jama Session, saw the way to a different session dubbed “Bonfire Night”, where a large but controlled outdoor fire, with the use of Car Tyres and Bamboo sticks, were burnt as part of the celebration, it was a story to tell for another day.

However, adding more ingredients to the program brought us to the Live Band and the Jam session, where a variety of students had the chance to get their feet wet performing and developing their dancing skills.

Watch Video Below;

Next Programme Line Up;

7th December, 2019 – Saturday

Akwaaba Float – 6:00 am

After Float Games – 9:00 am

Main Event Night – 7:00 pm

Artist Night – 11:00 pm

---stunewsroom.com