Ghanaian Visual Artist And Creative Entrepreneur Mohammed Blakk Featured On BET

Mohammed Blakk originally named Mohammed Osumanu, is a visual artist, fashion stylist and creative entrepreneur, who envisions pushing the limits of arts, culture and creativity beyond the Ghanaian boundaries.

He was featured on the 20th week of the 2019 Series of BET AiR (Artists in Residence) - an Instagram specific initiative by BET to shine the light on artistes from the diaspora,

For four days from the 26th to the 29th of November, the feature was aimed at showcasing Mohammed’s creative processes, co-creators and results, as well as everything in between.

According to Mohammed who describes this as a milestone, he didn’t expect anytime soon, he deems this as a step in the right direction, considering this is his seventh year in the industry.

“We have been doing this for quite a while now, and having to score a BET feature is an appreciable milestone which only goes on to prove that, better things are going to come by. The acknowledgment is real, and I am proud of my co-creative for how far we have come.”

Speaking about what this meant for future projects, Mohammed replied, “Well, as an artiste this gives me a boost to keep up, and a signal to focus on authenticity as me and my friends like Revy Boadu, Peach Adepa have been pursuing. As an entrepreneur who idolizes the likes of Virgil Abloh, Jean-Michel Basquiat, I see this as an added leverage, to better position my brand in a constantly evolving space as fashion.”

Check out the features below:

Day 4

Day 3



Day 2



Day 1