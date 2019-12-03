Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation, Justice Amoah known in showbiz as Patapaa over the weekend was crowned the overall ‘Artiste of the Year’ at the 2019 Central Music Awards.
Patapaa Tops All At 2019 Central Music Awards
Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation, Justice Amoah known in showbiz as Patapaa over the weekend was crowned the overall ‘Artiste of the Year’ at the 2019 Central Music Awards.
Patapaa who is known across the continent and beyond for his hit song ‘one corner’ won three awards on the biggest music night in the central region. He won Best collaboration for his single ‘Sweet Honey’ which features Stonebwoy, his team won Best Artiste Management and ultimately named the Artiste of the Year.
The central Music awards is an annual awards festival to celebrate and reward Artistes in the Central Region of Ghana excelling in their art across the country. Organized by Heritage promotions, this year’s edition came off last Saturday, November 30 at the Center for National culture, Cape Coast with spectacular performances from nominees and guest Artistes.
Check out full list of winners below;
Artiste of the Year – Patapa
New Artiste of the year – Jodiba
Song of the year – Teacher Bele (Orkotor Perry
Best Music Video of the Year – Yewo Adze a Oye – Dj Pakorich feat. All stars
Best Collaboration of the Year- Patapaa – Sweet Honey ft. Stonebwoy
Rapper Of the year – Lokal – Find your way
High Life Song Of the year- Roy X Taylor – Awomlege
Best Producer Of the year- UndaBeat
Most Popular GH song of the year – Kawoula ft Pataapa – Daavi ne ba
Best International Act of the Year -Quaku Dsoul (USA)
Hip life song of the Year – Size Zero – One man thousand
Sound Engineer of the Year – Eka 1
Best Group of the Year – 1 heart
Best Campus Event House – Tf Media(UCC)
Best Campus DJ – DJ 3POINT(UCC)
Life Time achievement Award – Uncle Ato
Best DJ of The Year – DJ Lomo
Dancehall Song of The Year – Yhaa Shuga
Reggae Song of The Year – Ras Structure
Best Hip Hop Song of The Year – Counter Attack(Skyty Nero
Female Vocalist of The Year – Aunty Gh
Best Blogger of The Year – Abdul Optimistic
Gospel Artiste Of The Year – Sir Solomon
Gospel Song Of The Year – Agnes Nyaniba
Male vocalist- Jeff Kennedy
Best Presenter - Chanti
Best international act- Queku Dsoul
Best Management - Freebody Entertainment