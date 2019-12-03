Patapaa Tops All At 2019 Central Music Awards

Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation, Justice Amoah known in showbiz as Patapaa over the weekend was crowned the overall ‘Artiste of the Year’ at the 2019 Central Music Awards.

Patapaa who is known across the continent and beyond for his hit song ‘one corner’ won three awards on the biggest music night in the central region. He won Best collaboration for his single ‘Sweet Honey’ which features Stonebwoy, his team won Best Artiste Management and ultimately named the Artiste of the Year.

The central Music awards is an annual awards festival to celebrate and reward Artistes in the Central Region of Ghana excelling in their art across the country. Organized by Heritage promotions, this year’s edition came off last Saturday, November 30 at the Center for National culture, Cape Coast with spectacular performances from nominees and guest Artistes.

Check out full list of winners below;

Artiste of the Year – Patapa

New Artiste of the year – Jodiba

Song of the year – Teacher Bele (Orkotor Perry

Best Music Video of the Year – Yewo Adze a Oye – Dj Pakorich feat. All stars

Best Collaboration of the Year- Patapaa – Sweet Honey ft. Stonebwoy

Rapper Of the year – Lokal – Find your way

High Life Song Of the year- Roy X Taylor – Awomlege

Best Producer Of the year- UndaBeat

Most Popular GH song of the year – Kawoula ft Pataapa – Daavi ne ba

Best International Act of the Year -Quaku Dsoul (USA)

Hip life song of the Year – Size Zero – One man thousand

Sound Engineer of the Year – Eka 1

Best Group of the Year – 1 heart

Best Campus Event House – Tf Media(UCC)

Best Campus DJ – DJ 3POINT(UCC)

Life Time achievement Award – Uncle Ato

Best DJ of The Year – DJ Lomo

Dancehall Song of The Year – Yhaa Shuga

Reggae Song of The Year – Ras Structure

Best Hip Hop Song of The Year – Counter Attack(Skyty Nero

Female Vocalist of The Year – Aunty Gh

Best Blogger of The Year – Abdul Optimistic

Gospel Artiste Of The Year – Sir Solomon

Gospel Song Of The Year – Agnes Nyaniba

Male vocalist- Jeff Kennedy

Best Presenter - Chanti

Best Management - Freebody Entertainment