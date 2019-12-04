ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Bushy Roads In The City Of Accra: Who Is Sleeping On The Job?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.12.2019 Exclusive News

Freda Rhymz wins Female Artiste of the year at UMB awards

By OdarteyGH
Freda Rhymz wins Female Artiste of the year at UMB awards

One of Africa’s baddest female rapper Freda Rhymz is known as the most hardworking female artiste in Ghana this year.

The mtn hitmaker winner is noticed for her versatility as an artist and the hard work she has invested in her music career.

Freda Rhymz popularly know as “saa chick “ over the weekend was awarded “as the female artiste of the year at the just ended Ghana tertiary awards for her hard work this year.

And Of Course the CEO of her Record Label was awarded for his contribution on youth and music development and her team AVO was awarded for the best artiste management team in Ghana, others who won include Medikal and many more

Freda Rhymz is known for her punchy rap lines and currently one of the best female rapper in Ghana , One who has blessed our ears with a major hit ‘Sing my Song.

‘Congratulations to Freda Rhymz and Her team.

Watch her performance below

TOP STORIES

I Beg You, Stop Light Fishing – Akufo-Addo To Ga Mashie Fish...
14 hours ago

You Can Call Me Old Student Of Prempeh College — Otumfuo
14 hours ago

body-container-line