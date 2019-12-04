Freda Rhymz wins Female Artiste of the year at UMB awards

One of Africa’s baddest female rapper Freda Rhymz is known as the most hardworking female artiste in Ghana this year.

The mtn hitmaker winner is noticed for her versatility as an artist and the hard work she has invested in her music career.

Freda Rhymz popularly know as “saa chick “ over the weekend was awarded “as the female artiste of the year at the just ended Ghana tertiary awards for her hard work this year.

And Of Course the CEO of her Record Label was awarded for his contribution on youth and music development and her team AVO was awarded for the best artiste management team in Ghana, others who won include Medikal and many more

Freda Rhymz is known for her punchy rap lines and currently one of the best female rapper in Ghana , One who has blessed our ears with a major hit ‘Sing my Song.

‘Congratulations to Freda Rhymz and Her team.

Watch her performance below

