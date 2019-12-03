SOLASH Foundation Boss Rescues 61-Year-Old Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC) Patient

Did u know that squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) is the second most common form skin cancer? It is usually found in the areas of the body damaged by UV rays from the sun or tanning beds. Sun-exposed skin includes the head, neck, chest, upper back, ears, lips, arms, legs, and hands. SCC is fairly slow-growing skin cancer. Unlike other types of cancer, it can spread to the tissues, bones and nearby lymph nodes.

Madam Lilian Akua Kessewaa, a 61-year-old widow who lives together with her daughter and grandchildren at Sapeiman, Accra has been diagnosed with this medical condition with frequent admissions and visits to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Center since 2015.

Madam Lilian was first admitted in 2015 and had since undergone 5 successive surgeries. With no gainful employment or regular remittance from her child, defraying the medical bills became a challenge. As a result, she had been on the discharge list of hospitals for the past nine months.

Touched by the pathetic situation Solash Foundation founder Solomon Nii Kotoku Ashong came to her aid. The Foundation paid the entire bill including the cost of medications and future review. She was finally discharged and taken to her home on 17th October 2019.

More to that, Solash Foundation has enrolled her onto its list of beneficiaries to receive medical care for free.

Madam Lilian and family could not contain their joy as her daughter Olivia Akua Gyasiwaa shared tears for the unexpected help.