Video: Starr FM’s Cookie Tee compels American DJ to play Ghanaian songs in mall

Cookie Tee, Co-host of the Starr Drive on Starr 103.5 FM and host of Tales from the Powder room on GHOne Tv over the weekend compelled a US-based DJ to play Ghanaian songs at the Macy’s mall in New York.

Cookie who is on break from work in the States had visited the Macy’s to shop and noticed the DJ on the turntables had some Nigerian songs on rotation. She approached the DJ and requested he played a couple of Ghanaian songs.

The DJ who seemed lost with Ghanaian songs had to rely on Cookie to get her names of some Ghanaian artists which she obliged by naming dancehall maestro Stonebwoy and BET award nominee Kwesi Arthur

The whole encounter was captured in a video recorded and shared by Cookie on her official instagram page.

Kwesi Arthur’s Anthem eventually had its rotation as patrons at the mall danced to it.

This goes back to the numerous questions if Ghanaian music is really doing well in the diaspora.