Ghanaian Rapper Signal Beats Jay-Z On Global Lyric Website & Tours New York

Ghanaian rapper and health practitioner Signal has beaten his biggest influencer in rap, Mr Shawn Carter also known as Jay-Z on the world’s biggest lyric-curating website, the Global lyric website & Tours New York.

According to the website, the artiste proved his quintessential lyricism by scoring a distinctive low level of plagiarism on Rap Genius.

His songs have no resemblance and content synonymous with other authors. This means, the 2013 Nokia continental rap finalist, Signal does not replicate the works of other authors.

Signal who calls this, the ‘New Sound effect’ beats his biggest influencer Jay-Z , with a total I.Q. score of 388 against Jay-Z’s 175 on the Global Lyric Website & Tours New York.

The artiste also fulfilled his camaraderie with Legendary DJ Funk Flex by performing at the ‘New Artiste Lounge’ in New York during the summer at Flex fest 2019.

The event featured the likes of DJ Khaled, Big Daddy Kane, French Montana, Asap Ferg, Tyrese among other giants in the music industry.