Audrey Akosua Tindana Is Media Personality Of The Year At Hyper Link Awards 2019
The second editor of Hyper Link Awards came off on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Eusbet International Conference Center, Bono Region Sunyani.
On the night, Audrey Akosua Tindana won the most coveted award - dubbed Hyper Link Overall Media Personality of the Year.
Tommy Annan-Forson was inducted into Ghana Media Hall of Fame and 2019.
See the list of winners;
Media Students Journalist of the year
Mr. Gazare Malik
Technician of the Year
Deyo Kofi Ibrahim (Sagani TV)
Producer of the Year
William Benjamin Peters
Educative Program of the Year
The active Youth (Diamond FM)
Political Program of the Year
Political Forum (Naagyei FM)
Online Journalist of the Year
Richmond Nana Ankobea
Newspaper of the Year
Daily Graphic
Online Portal of the Year
Myjoyonline
Media Group of the Year
Angel Group of Companies (ABN)
Graphic Designer of the Year
Sarkodie Atta Philip
Story of the Year
Snake bite story (Nkilgi FM)
Gender and Family Program of the Year
Love on Ridge (Ridge FM)
Radio Program of the Year
Total Sports (Nkomode FM)
Entertainment Personality of the Year
DJ Chelsea (Sungmale FM)
Television Program of the Year
The Gbewa Show (NTV)
News Program of the Year
News360 TV3
Female Radio Presenter of the Year
Audrey Tindana (Angel FM Sunyani)
Sports Program of the Year
Angel Sports (Angel FM)
Sports Media Personality of the Year
Don Summer (Angel FM)
Promising TV Station of the Year (Southern sector)
Angel TV
Promising TV Station (Middle Belt)
BA TV
Television Personality of the Year
Nana Osei Kesse (Kesben TV)
Television Station of the Year
TV3
Entertainment Show of the Year
E-360 (Nkomode FM)
THESE ARE THE HONORARY AWARDS GOING OUT TO SOME INDUSTRY PLAYERS
Media Star Award
Mr. Abdul Hayeed Mumin
Professor Dr. Kwame Safah Kyei
Media Development Journalist
Kwame Adinkra
Ibrahim Musa Kesse
Mr. Adif Sani
Radio Station of the Year
Angel FM Kumasi
Ghana Media Hall of Fame
Tommy Annan Forson
Journalist of the Year
Francis Owusu Ansah (Nimdee FM)
Promising Media Personality of the Year
Nana Akua Konadu (Naagyei FM)
Promising Journalist of the Year
Michael Sarpong Mfum (Citi FM/TV)
Radio Station of the Year
(New Mercury FM)
Radio Personality of the Year
Fada Abraham (New Mercury FM)
People's Choice Awards
Fada Abraham
Media Personality of the Year
Audrey Akosua Tindana