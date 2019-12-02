Audrey Akosua Tindana Is Media Personality Of The Year At Hyper Link Awards 2019

The second editor of Hyper Link Awards came off on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Eusbet International Conference Center, Bono Region Sunyani.

On the night, Audrey Akosua Tindana won the most coveted award - dubbed Hyper Link Overall Media Personality of the Year.

Tommy Annan-Forson was inducted into Ghana Media Hall of Fame and 2019.

See the list of winners;

Media Students Journalist of the year

Mr. Gazare Malik

Technician of the Year

Deyo Kofi Ibrahim (Sagani TV)

Producer of the Year

William Benjamin Peters

Educative Program of the Year

The active Youth (Diamond FM)

Political Program of the Year

Political Forum (Naagyei FM)

Online Journalist of the Year

Richmond Nana Ankobea

Newspaper of the Year

Daily Graphic

Online Portal of the Year

Myjoyonline

Media Group of the Year

Angel Group of Companies (ABN)

Graphic Designer of the Year

Sarkodie Atta Philip

Story of the Year

Snake bite story (Nkilgi FM)

Gender and Family Program of the Year

Love on Ridge (Ridge FM)

Radio Program of the Year

Total Sports (Nkomode FM)

Entertainment Personality of the Year

DJ Chelsea (Sungmale FM)

Television Program of the Year

The Gbewa Show (NTV)

News Program of the Year

News360 TV3

Female Radio Presenter of the Year

Audrey Tindana (Angel FM Sunyani)

Sports Program of the Year

Angel Sports (Angel FM)

Sports Media Personality of the Year

Don Summer (Angel FM)

Promising TV Station of the Year (Southern sector)

Angel TV

Promising TV Station (Middle Belt)

BA TV

Television Personality of the Year

Nana Osei Kesse (Kesben TV)

Television Station of the Year

TV3

Entertainment Show of the Year

E-360 (Nkomode FM)

THESE ARE THE HONORARY AWARDS GOING OUT TO SOME INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Media Star Award

Mr. Abdul Hayeed Mumin

Professor Dr. Kwame Safah Kyei

Media Development Journalist

Kwame Adinkra

Ibrahim Musa Kesse

Mr. Adif Sani

Radio Station of the Year

Angel FM Kumasi

Ghana Media Hall of Fame

Tommy Annan Forson

Journalist of the Year

Francis Owusu Ansah (Nimdee FM)

Promising Media Personality of the Year

Nana Akua Konadu (Naagyei FM)

Promising Journalist of the Year

Michael Sarpong Mfum (Citi FM/TV)

Radio Station of the Year

(New Mercury FM)

Radio Personality of the Year

Fada Abraham (New Mercury FM)

People's Choice Awards

Fada Abraham

Media Personality of the Year

Audrey Akosua Tindana