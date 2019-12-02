ModernGhanalogo

Photos and videos from the 2019 Ashaiman to the World concert

By MyJoyOnline
Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale performed together at the event
The sixth edition of Stonebwoy’s flagship end of year concert, ‘Ashaiman to the World’ came off on Saturday, November 30.

The event saw the Sakasaka Park in Ashaiman parked with patrons who trooped there to see their favourite acts perform.

Ashaiman to the World saw a surprise performance from former rivals Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

The electrifying performance had fans of the artistes present at the event shouting, screaming and jamming to back-to-back hits of these acts.

Other artistes who graced the stage were Obrafour, Samini, Sista Afia and others.

See photos and videos from the event below:

122201933630-h41o266fey-1580830344516 7736571148089

122201933630-h41o2s6fey-8052230900412 9100649807395

122201933630-h41o2s6fey-6509554840210 5596795074020

122201933631-h41o266fea-4266682550000 2491347385725

122201933631-0e72ylkxwr-2444302058054 3877331185154

122201933631-j5fqi7t2gb-6095319714759 8021060314288

122201933631-j5fqi7t2g0-4799616563444 9494269834003

122201933631-8dt2wjivuq-3604042662721 9377523987657

122201933632-h40n1r5eey-6078366327823 8399577721384

122201933632-13041q5dcw-392724921098 9852348016161

122201933632-otkvn0y442-3827894183289 616870011513

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com

