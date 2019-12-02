Photos and videos from the 2019 Ashaiman to the World concert

The sixth edition of Stonebwoy’s flagship end of year concert, ‘Ashaiman to the World’ came off on Saturday, November 30.

The event saw the Sakasaka Park in Ashaiman parked with patrons who trooped there to see their favourite acts perform.

Ashaiman to the World saw a surprise performance from former rivals Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

The electrifying performance had fans of the artistes present at the event shouting, screaming and jamming to back-to-back hits of these acts.

Other artistes who graced the stage were Obrafour, Samini, Sista Afia and others.

See photos and videos from the event below:



Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com