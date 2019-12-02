Apprise Music Founder, Sarkodie, Samini, Efya, Others Speaks At ACCES 2019

The pan-African music conference for Collaborations, Exchange and Showcases ACCES 2019 held in Accra, Ghana hosted a panel discussion about Africa’s music streaming economy titled, ‘Algorithms and Playlists: The Hitmakers of the Streaming Era?’

The session saw top music industry panelists such as Apprise Music founder, Michael Bamfo (Ghana); MusicTime and Simfy Africa CEO, Oye Akideinde (Nigeria); Boomplay Music Ghana manager, Elizabeth Ntiamoah (Ghana); Believe Distribution Services label manager for world music, Michèle Beltan (France); and Impact Hub Accra founding partner and COO, Kelechi Ofoegbu.

The panel gave insight on ways that independent artists and music labels can get onto curated playlists and AI-powered discovery engines, the lifeblood of most music streaming services that has fundamentally changed the listening experience; enabling users to discover new artists and genres, while creating new global audiences for independent musicians and labels.

About ACCES

ACCES is a pan-African trade event for music industry players to exchange ideas, discover new talent and create business linkages. ACCES is held in a different African city every year, attracting active music industry players from across the globe.

ACCES is organised by the Music In Africa Foundation, a non-profit and pan-African organisation.